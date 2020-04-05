Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 112,777 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cadence Design Systems worth $65,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.