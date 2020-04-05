Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 148,387 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Tractor Supply worth $65,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

