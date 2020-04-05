Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,457 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $58,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,659,000 after acquiring an additional 301,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

