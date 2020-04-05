Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 94,483 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 94,483 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.02% of Brinker International worth $63,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $23,056,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.