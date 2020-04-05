Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 966,169 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Floor & Decor worth $69,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of FND stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

