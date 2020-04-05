Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

JLL stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

