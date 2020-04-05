Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,192 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of 58.com worth $57,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WUBA shares. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

WUBA opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

