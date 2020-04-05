Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,738 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.86% of Signature Bank worth $62,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.22.

SBNY stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.