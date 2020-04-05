Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.50% of IDEX worth $65,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

