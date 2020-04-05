Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.38% of Synaptics worth $53,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,724 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 1.09. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

