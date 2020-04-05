Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $78,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

