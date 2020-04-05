Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Westrock worth $57,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE WRK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

