Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,159 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of EPAM Systems worth $61,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

