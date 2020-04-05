Franklin Resources Inc. Has $54.11 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.90 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

