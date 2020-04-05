Franklin Resources Inc. Has $57.14 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Arch Capital Group worth $57,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $24.61 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

