Franklin Resources Inc. Has $58.15 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Revance Therapeutics worth $58,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,465,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

RVNC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

