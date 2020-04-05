Franklin Resources Inc. Has $58.73 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $58,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $16.84 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

