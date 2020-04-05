Franklin Resources Inc. Has $63.10 Million Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.68% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $63,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

