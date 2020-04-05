Franklin Resources Inc. Has $63.77 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of ResMed worth $63,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $152.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,465 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

