Franklin Resources Inc. Has $64.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 333,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Vodafone Group worth $64,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 575,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

