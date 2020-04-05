Franklin Resources Inc. Has $66.86 Million Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.16% of Penumbra worth $66,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Penumbra stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $616,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,159,983. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

