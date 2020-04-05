Franklin Resources Inc. Has $70.75 Million Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Nomad Foods worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,427,000 after acquiring an additional 360,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,823 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after acquiring an additional 729,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

