Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.32 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Church & Dwight worth $72,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

