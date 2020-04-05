Franklin Resources Inc. Has $75.74 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Spire worth $75,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Spire by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spire by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

