Franklin Resources Inc. Has $76.92 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Wingstop worth $76,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

WING opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

