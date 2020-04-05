Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $61,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,908,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

