Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Yum China worth $61,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

