Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 66.20% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $63,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $18.10 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

