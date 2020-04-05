Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 577,489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of MKS Instruments worth $52,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $64,326,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

