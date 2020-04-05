Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.04% of Mongodb worth $77,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,359,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,791 shares of company stock worth $30,826,016. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

