Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 128,893 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Jack in the Box worth $69,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $31.84 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

