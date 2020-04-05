Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 345,434 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Integer worth $62,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Integer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Integer by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

