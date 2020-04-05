Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,746 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $53,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $920,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after buying an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,883.88.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,230.68 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,574.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,876.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

