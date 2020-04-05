Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 828,855 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 725.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $65,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $308,958,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

