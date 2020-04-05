Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 96,243 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Five Below worth $68,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

