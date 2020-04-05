Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Match Group worth $65,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Match Group from to in a report on Thursday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

