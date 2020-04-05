Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.45% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $70,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

