Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $64,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after buying an additional 155,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $95,999,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

