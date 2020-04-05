Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $62,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

F opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

