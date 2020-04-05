Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.68% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $63,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU opened at $17.79 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.