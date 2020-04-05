Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 29,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average is $192.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

