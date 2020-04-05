Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,699,880 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $53,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,637,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 105,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

