Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 489,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $52,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,920,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BorgWarner by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

