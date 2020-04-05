Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

