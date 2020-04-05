Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and DragonEX. Friendz has a market capitalization of $411,829.37 and $49,251.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,834,720 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

