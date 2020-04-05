Function X (FX) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $246,627.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030498 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.05 or 1.00471905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00072914 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001528 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,117,576 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

