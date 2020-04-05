Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $9.48 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $573,213.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029841 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,815.66 or 1.00315831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,108,823 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

