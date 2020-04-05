FunFair (FUN) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ABCC, Gate.io and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $274,139.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, IDEX, C2CX, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, LATOKEN, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.