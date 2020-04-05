Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Fusion has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.12 or 0.99909932 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

