Fusion Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and Ethfinex. Fusion has a market cap of $4.56 million and $20.20 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

